Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #332 Preview: Jughead is Right

Jughead is pretty annoyed when his friends take up parkour in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #332… and we couldn't agree with him more! Check out the preview below.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #332
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JUN221285
(W) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Bill Galvan (A / CA) Bill Golliher
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Trev and Archie are getting into parkour but it seems like a lot of effort to Jughead for not much of a return. Will he jump into this new trend or let it fly past him?
Then, in "What a Twyst!" Trula Twyst is always trying to understand the male psyche, especially Jughead's! Learning the power of hypnotism, she tries to hypnotize Jughead into opening up about his real feelings for her!
In Shops: 8/3/2022
SRP: $8.99
Interior preview page from JUN221285 Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #332, by (W) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Bill Galvan (A / CA) Bill Golliher, in stores Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
