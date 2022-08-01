Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #332 Preview: Jughead is Right

Jughead is pretty annoyed when his friends take up parkour in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #332… and we couldn't agree with him more! Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #332

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221285

(W) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Bill Galvan (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Trev and Archie are getting into parkour but it seems like a lot of effort to Jughead for not much of a return. Will he jump into this new trend or let it fly past him?

Then, in "What a Twyst!" Trula Twyst is always trying to understand the male psyche, especially Jughead's! Learning the power of hypnotism, she tries to hypnotize Jughead into opening up about his real feelings for her!

In Shops: 8/3/2022

SRP: $8.99

