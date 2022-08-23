Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #16: The 2000s Preview

Archie and friends enjoy Netflix the old way in this preview of Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #16: The 2000s. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #16: THE 2000S

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221284

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

We travel back to the start of the Millennium with this digest spotlighting the best of the 2000s, beginning with a BRAND NEW STORY! In "Movie Melee," Archie and the gang are spending the summer at his family's rental lake house. They're having a grand old time having fun in the sun, camping, and watching movies in the cabin at night, where Archie discovers the newest technology: "NETFILMS" a service where DVDs are delivered to him several times a week! But when Archie keeps receiving mail from them once the summer ends, he's starting to wonder if something's glitchy about this new service!

In Shops: 8/24/2022

SRP: $8.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews