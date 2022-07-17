Archie Showcase Digest #9: Christmas in July Preview: Ho Ho No

Archie and friends destroy a local business with the socialist ideology of Santa Claus in this preview of Archie Showcase Digest #9: Christmas in July. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #9: CHRISTMAS IN JULY

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY221192

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Jim Amash

Archie Comics is getting into the holiday spirit early this year-so early, that we're ready to celebrate Christmas in July! Go surfin' with Santa, enjoy hot cocoa on the beach and open presents in paradise with this collection of holiday stories sure to warm your heart while you're tanning in the sun!

In Shops: 7/20/2022

SRP: 8.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, christmas, Comics, previews