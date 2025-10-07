Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Events, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Oni Press, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york comic con, Retailer Day

Are You Going To Retailer Day Ahead Of New York Comic Con Tomorrow?

Here's what's going down inside The Crystal Palace at the Javits Center entrance of 34th Street, tomorrow morning, for the comic book store Retailer Day being run by ComcisPRO and ReedPOP tomorrow, ahead of New York Comic Con. Do let me know if you are going… because here are the presentations you can expect through the day.

11:00 AM Doors

AM Doors 11:10 ComicsPro: Influencing Comics: Using social media to Positively Impact In-Store Sales Want to reach your audience, but you aren't sure who they are or where to find them? Feel like every update you post goes nowhere? Join a panel of social media influencers and marketers who are also shop owners, managers, and publishing professionals as they discuss finding an audience, content creation, and converting your online audience into store customers.

11:50 Marvel

12:00 Sweet

12:10 PSA

12:20 Mad Cave

12:30 Lab Press: Retailers are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch, with freebies, giveaways, and an NYCC Retailer Exclusive ashcan. The Lab Press also introduces Artist Blvd, a dedicated signing experience created exclusively for retailers. This first-of-its-kind opportunity features artists and writers available to sign books and art prints in a setting designed specifically with retailers in mind. Confirmed participants include Caspar Wijngaard, DaNi, Brandon Auman, John J. Pearson, Dan Watters, Adam Lawson, Chris "Doc" Wyatt, N. Alessandro K., and Nihaarika Negi. Retailers may bring an item for these creators to sign.

12:45 Sandstorm

12:50 IDW

1:00 Jim Lee FREE SIGNING – Jim Lee will sign 2 items per retailer. DC Comics will supply

a giveaway for any retailer that hasn't brought something with them.

– Jim Lee will sign 2 items per retailer. DC Comics will supply a giveaway for any retailer that hasn't brought something with them. 1:25 Popverse: Positive Disruptors: Kickstarter & Comics Kickstarter connects creators with community to find the fuel to bring amazing projects to life. It has invigorated a generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, acting as a positive disruptor to break down barriers and innovate a new way to bring incredible projects into the world. Join Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, along with the company's Head of Publishing Oriana Leckert and Senior Outreach Lead for Comics Sam Kusek for an intensive and engaging chat with Popverse's Chris Arrant about how the company is working with comic creators, publishers, retailers, and fans to simplify and amplify the comics medium. Guests: Everette Taylor, Oriana Leckert, Sam Kusek, Chris Arrant

FREE SIGNING – TBD 2:10 Prana

2:20 Binc

2:25 Bad Idea

2:30 Square Enix

2:40 Oni FREE SIGNING with Matt Kindt after the conclusion of their presentation. (Flux House imprint)

FREE SIGNING with Matt Kindt after the conclusion of their presentation. (Flux House imprint) 3:00 Yen Press

3:10 First Comics

3:20 PRH

3:30 ComicsPro: An Absolutely, Ultimately, Transformative Year in Comics Whether it's the unstoppable success of some of this year's hottest book lines or the radical shifts in Direct Market distribution, we can't deny that 2025 has been a year of ups, downs, and all-arounds for the comic industry. Our panelists of retailers and industry professionals discuss what they've learned about adapting, engaging, and rebuilding the future when it's anything but predictable!

5:19 BCW

5:29 Topps

5:39 Tiny Onion: FREE SIGNING – James Tynion IV will be doing a signing after his

presentation. 1 item per retailer.

7:00 Lunar Cocktail Party

9:30 PM Close

Comic Industry Mixer presented by Comic Sketch Art – a Party for the Comics Industry!

We are throwing a party! The Comic Industry Mixer presented by Comic Sketch Art will be at NYCC the evening of Thursday October 9. This will be open to all Industry Badge holders such as Artist Alley, Writers Block, Pro Thursday, Pro 4-Day, Press, Content Creator, Exhibitor, Panelist and Sidekicks. This event will be open to the Comic and Publishing industry only. It will start at 8:00 PM and end at 10:00 PM. This will be held at the River Pavilion inside the Javits near the 34th street

entrance, 4th floor.

Free Drinks, Food, Swag, (While Supply's Last)

Keynote Speeches by Industry Pro's (Starts 8:15pm)

Dal Bush and Patrick Brower (owners Challenger's Comics + Conversation, Chicago)

Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian, Man's Best, Infidel)

Courtney Menard (Director of Production Tiny Onion)

The Pro-Mixer Industry Event Bar is Sponsored by IDW Publishing and Swag Bags are sponsored by Yen Press, Event Bag Inserts sponsored by Dark Horse

ICv2 Insider Talks – The New World of Comics Thursday, October 9, 2025 5:15-7:30 p.m.

ICv2 Insider Talks Registration and Coffee Break (5:15-5:30)

ICv2 Insider Talks are a free ticketed event for business and creative professionals and press. To request a free ticket, email Conferences@ICv2.com. Check in and pick up a beverage and snack as you greet other leaders of the comics and graphic novel industry in preparation for the beginning of programming at 5:30 p.m.

Todd McFarlane is one of the very few people in the history of comics who have turned their creative vision into a brand powerful enough to draw in fans across comics, toys and media for over three decades. ICv2 and Forbes columnist Rob Salkowitz will sit down with McFarlane to discuss the arc of his career, the challenges and opportunities of today's market vs. when he first emerged, and the future of creator-driven brands and businesses.

Universal Distribution, which acquired Diamond's Alliance Game Distributors division at auction, is a comic distributor in Canada and plans to begin offering comics in the U.S. as well. Milton Griepp of ICv2 and Universal CEO Angelo Exarhakos engage in a one-on-one discussion on the comics and graphic novel market and Universal's plans for the future.

Bringing Big New Audiences to Comics: LitRPG and More (6:30-7:00 p.m.) The LitRPG genre is the tip of the spear for the new path to physical comics for the big audiences for ebooks and the audiobooks based on them, and Vault Comics, with new majority owner ebook and audiobook publisher Aethon, is leading the way with key properties coming to print. Eisner Award-winning journalist Heidi MacDonald explores this new IP pipeline with Vault CEO Damien Wassel and Aethon President Steve Beaulieu.

ICv2 CEO Milton Griepp will present the ICv2 White Paper, with the charts and graphs that show the state of the comics and graphic novel market in all its channels as it transitions to the new world of comics.

