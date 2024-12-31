Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Art Spiegelman, joe sacco

Art Spiegelman And Joe Sacco Working Together On New Comic About Gaza

Art Spiegelman, author of Maus and Joe Sacco, author of Palestine, are working together on a new graphic novel about Gaza.

Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse is a new documentary about the life and work of comic book creator and author of Maus, Art Spiegelman, directed by Molly Bernstein and Philip Dolin. The film also includes his contemporaries, such as Joe Sacco, creator of the Palestine graphic novel, who says, "He's very good at comics, which are sequential images, but he's also very good at the one image — it's like poetry. The single image can be used to elicit an emotion or a thought, and it can also be used to really upset people, and sometimes those are the same things."

After the documentary's premiere in New York, at the subsequent Q&A, Art Spiegelman announced that his next project would be a collaboration with Joe Sacco and focused on Gaza. He states he expects it will be hard to find a publisher in the USA, saying, "I'll finish this thing or die trying. I've never had a bigger wrestling match inside my head," he said. "My superego says, 'You must do this if you're going to live with yourself'," and my id says, 'Who wants the grief being cancelled by everyone on the planet?'"

Art Spiegelman, creator of the graphic novel Maus, editor on Arcade and Raw, and contributing artist for The New Yorker, was also the creator of the Topps trading card series Wacky Packages and Garbage Pail Kids in the 1980s. But it was Maus, the biography of his father and the history of the Holocaust. which took 13 years to complete and won him the most plaudits, including a Pulitzer Prize. Joe Sacco is best known for his comics journalism, particularly in the books Palestine (1996) and Footnotes in Gaza (2009), which discuss Israeli–Palestinian relations, and Safe Area Goražde (2000) and The Fixer (2003), which discuss the Bosnian War. Gaza, or The Gaza Strip, is located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea and the smaller of the two Palestinian territories, the other being the West Bank. It has been under Israeli occupation since 1967 and has been seen as a source of Palestinian nationalism and resistance.

