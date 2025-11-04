Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ashley Rubright, jeffrey epstein

Ashley Rubright, The Comic Book Dealer Targeted By Jeffrey Epstein

Ashley Rubright, the comic book dealer who was targeted by Jeffrey Epstein and is now fighting back

On the 30th of October, as one of several episodes focused on the relationship between the late Jeffrey Epstein and the former Prince Andrew, BBC Newsnight's Paddy O'Connell interviewed Ashley Rubright. She is one of many women who were abused and trafficked by Epstein as a teenager, and is currently campaigning for the release of the Epstein files by the US government. And I couldn't help but notice that the background on her Zoom call was filled with longboxes of comics, including Venom and Carnage titles. And that's when I realised I knew her. In fact, a number of Bleeding Cool readers might do.

Because Ashley Rubright is a comic book dealer working with her husband, Gary Attaway, operating the retail website brokeasscomics.com, as well as the private Facebook sales group Broke Ass Rejects, where their customers can find the store's best deals on comic books and related merchandise, along with raffles and live sales. She obviously has other competing concerns now; however, those interested are encouraged to sign up.

I think for some people, the whole Jeffrey Epstein situation has seemed somewhat removed. It can be all rich people on islands, kings, ambassadors, prime ministers, presidents, daughters of media moguls and big-name businessmen. But those who were trafficked were none of those things. Ashley told me, "too many people are far removed from it, and they don't realize a lot of us are just regular women trying to live our lives. Most of us came from working-class or poor families. It's mostly his teenage victims, who were never really able to lead normal lives."

Ashley told me that she "thought for sure" that BBC Newsnight would blur out the Zoom background in her interview, and didn't expect the longboxes to go quite as live and wide as they did. But aside from the surprise, she has no objection to people knowing that, amongst the many names of those targeted by Jeffrey Epstein, one of them is a collectable comics dealer… and she's probably got a great deal on Venom back issues right now.

