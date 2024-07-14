Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: aspen, david maisel, Ekos, michael turner

Aspen to Launch Michael Turner's Ekos Universe at San Diego Comic-Con

Aspen is to launch Michael Turner's Ekos Universe, with David Maisel, at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, with a panel and a giveaway.

Ekos was a planned comic book between Michael Turner and Geoff Johns was scheduled to follow shortly after Soulfire, and 2003 saw a Pittsburgh Convention Ekos Preview published, limited to just 750 copies, but the comic wasn't released prior to Turner's death in 2008.

In 2021, Aspen published Michael Turner Creations which included the short, introductory story of Ekos.

And at San Diego Comic-Con last year they published the 20th Anniversary Edition Ekos San Diego Comic Con 2023 Exclusive Preview limited to only 1000 copies (but still available), again with the Ekos story by Geoff Johns and Michael Turner.

But also last year, the former chairman of Marvel Studios, David Maisel announced that he was plotting a new universe of stories from his Mythos Studios, focused on Ekos. He has Mythos president and CEO Clint Kisker, formerly president of MWM, an advisory group for former Marvel execs Joe Quesada, and Jeremy Latcham for The Ekos Universe. And investors include Hybe, Ron Burkle, Nicolas Berggruen, Jim Breyer, Sfermion, Krafton, and Digital. Defined as "Avatar meets Marvel" across live-action, animation and gaming, anchored by a series of Ekos films, but that universe would not follow the original story by Ekos and Turner.

And for San Diego Comic-Con 2024? A panel. A booth. An announcement. And a giveaway. Aspen states on social media "Aspen Comics is going to Comic-Con International: San Diego! Make sure you visit us at BOOTH #2320 for Ekos news, an SDCC Exclusive giveaway, and more! See you there" And on Saturday, they have "The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2024: Ekos Debut" from 1-2 pm in Room 4.

"David Maisel (founder of Marvel Studios), Frank Mastromauro (Aspen Comics co-owner), Peter Steigerwald (Aspen Comics co-owner), Mark Roslan (Aspen Comics director of design and production), JT Krul (writer, Ekos), and Alex Konat (artist, Ekos) reveal and discuss the debut of a new universe that's been over 20 years in the making: Ekos! Did you see the Ekos promotion when scanning your badge on the way into the con? This is the panel to find out more! All panel attendees will receive a free gift courtesy of Aspen Comics."

What's the betting that the giveaway, and the promotion are the first new Ekos Universe publication? Anyone fancy grabbing me a copy?

