Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: astonishing avengers, Aveng.e.r.s.

Astonishing Avengers Spins Out Of Today's Avengers Assemble Finale

Astonishing Avengers spins out of today's Avengers Assemble #5 finale on Marvel Unlimited... and the first issue is free.

Article Summary Astonishing Avengers launches today, spinning from Avengers Assemble #5's thrilling finale.

Marvel Unlimited offers Astonishing Avengers #1 free if you buy Avengers Assemble #5.

AVENG.E.R.S faces Captain America transformed into Cap-Snake by villainous Serpent Society.

New Infinity comics from Marvel include Astonishing Spider-Man released for free at NYCC.

Today's Avengers Assemble #5 finale by Steve Orlando and Jose Luis continues the story of the Avengers Emergency Response Service, or the AVENG.E.R.S, combining veteran Avengers characters with new members. But the story won't end there; the AVENG.E.R.S will continue into the new Astonishing Avengers Marvel Digital Infinity comic on Marvel Unlimited by Steve Orlando and Francesco Archidiacono, as previously announced, launching today. And for those without Marvel Unlimited, those who buy Avengers Assemble #5 will get a digital code for Astonishing Avengers #1 for free.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240699

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Jose Luis (CA) Leinil Yu

CAP-SNAKE VS. THE AVENG.E.R.S.! The Serpent Society has harnessed Mephisto's power to create a serum capable of raining destruction on civilization-and their first victim is Captain America! Is Cap-Snake what this team of villains finally needs to defeat the Avengers and reign supreme? RATED T+In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Astonishing Avengers Infinity Comic (2025) #1

Published January 15, 2025

Writer Steve Orlando

Penciller Francesco Archidiacono

The Avengers Emergency Response Squad takes on the Avengers in a charity soccer game—only to be interrupted by the appearance of a mysterious obelisk on Staten Island!

Back at New York Comic Con 2024, Marvel Comics announced "Starting today, Marvel Unlimited is launching an all-new Astonishing Infinity Comics line, beginning with ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN—with both issue #1 and #2 available now to readers for FREE, no login required, for a limited time! Announced on Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, the new weekly ongoing ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN Infinity Comics series is written by Scott Aukerman (Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comics, Comedy Bang Bang) and drawn by Salva Espin (X-Men '97 comics). In this new series, Spider-Man's life run into some serious trouble…that all starts with a BANG! The new line of Astonishing Infinity Comics line will also include ASTONISHING X-MEN stories beginning this December, and ASTONISHING AVENGERS stories beginning in January 2025. ASTONISHING X-MEN will be helmed by writer Steve Orlando and artist Francesco Archidiacono, followed by writers Alex Paknadel & Tim Seeley and artist Phillip Sevy on ASTONISHING X-MEN.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!