Atlantis Wasn't Built For Tourists, It Eats What Feeds It 2nd Prints

Scout Comics has sent the first issues of two new comic books back for second printings and new covers. Both Atlantis Wasn't Built For Tourists #1 by Eric Palicki and Wendell Cavalcanti, and It Eats What Feeds It #1 by Max Hoven and Aaron Crow will be reprinted and arrive in comic book stores for the 7th of October.

Which, as Atlantis Wasn't Built For Tourists #1 is now selling for $14 on eBay, with prices on an upward curve, and It Eats What Feeds It #1 doing similar at $16 on eBay,

ATLANTIS WASNT BUILT FOR TOURISTS #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Eric Palicki (A/CA) Wendell Cavalcanti

Lovecraft meets Sergio Leone in a modern tale of corruption, family legacies, and nightmarish dread. Lucas Lewis drifts into Atlantis County, Oregon wanting nothing more than a hot meal and a soft bed for the night. What he finds instead is a small town in thrall to eldritch creatures lurking in the surrounding wilderness, possibly guided by an even more sinister force. Lucas becomes determined to eradicate all Atlantis's demons, but these monsters are not what they seem. Unfortunately for the monsters, neither is Lucas.

JUL209133 $3.99 FOC 9/14/2020 Est Ship Date 10/7/2020

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #2 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Max Hoven (A) Aaron Crow (CA) Gabriel Lumazark

A few weeks into his new job, Kenny has completely fallen for Francois. He spends his days caring for her property and sliding raw meat through the attic door, while spending his nights tending to Francois' needs in the bedroom. But late one evening, Francois' illness gives rise to a painful episode, leading her to desperately send Kenny on a mysterious errand to a rugged bayou bar. What secret elixirs lie at the bar? Does Francois' illness connect to what lurks behind that attic door?

JUL209134 $3.99 FOC 9/28/2020 Est Ship Date 10/21/2020