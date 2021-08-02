Audible Sandman Gets An Artbook Of Its Fans Dreams

For the launch of the Audible adaptation of The Sandman, a promotion "Drawn from The Dreaming" invited listeners to submit a description of a memorable dream. Select fan-submitted dreams were then illustrated by the likes of Kelley Jones, Colleen Doran, Mike Allred, Aaron Campbell, Max Fiumara, Tom Fowler, Tony Harris, Teddy Kristiansen, Domo Stanton, Matt Wagner and more. Each dream drawing was overlaid with an audio clip from The Sandman with drawings shared on the campaign's Instagram @DrawnFromTheDreaming, 157 of them, including submissions from celebrity fans such as The Sandman director Dirk Maggs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Aisha Tyler, LeVar Burton and more. All participants received an exclusive free audio episode from The Sandman, including a brief overview of the story told by Neil Gaiman. Thirty dreams were selected, and each winner received a printed lithograph of their dream, which was sent to them directly as a keepsake.

And that is our best guess for what will be included in the Sandman Audible Art Book, to be published on the 8th of March, 2022, totalling 328 pages. Which would work out at one illustration for two pages of the book…

One of the most popular and critically acclaimed graphic novels of all time, Neil Gaiman's award-winning masterpiece The Sandman set the standard for mature, lyrical fantasy in the modern comics era. Illustrated by an exemplary selection of the medium's most gifted artists, the series is a rich blend of modern and ancient mythology in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven. Collects an Audible/Sandman Dreams Project!