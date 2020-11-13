Avengers #38 and Captain Marvel #23 Get Second Printings Over Brigid

Avengers #38 and Captain Marvel #23 were big books for last week, both featured Thor's daughter Brigid, and it seems Marvel is sending them straight back for second printings, and joined by Champions #2, Venom #29 and not only a second printing for Shang-Chi #2 but also a 1:25 second printing variant as well for those who want to bump up those numbers as well. All these reprints have a FOC of November the 23rd and will be published on December the 3oth, just before the end of the year. Tell your retailer if there is any of these you'd like the second printing of.

AVENGERS #38 2ND PTG VAR

OCT208180

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN MARVEL #23 2ND PTG VAR

OCT208181

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Jorge Molina

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99 CHAMPIONS #2 2ND PTG VAR

OCT208182

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Toni Infante

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99 SHANG-CHI #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

OCT208183

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (A/CA) Philip Tan

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99 VENOM #29 2ND PTG VAR

OCT208184

(W) Donny Cates (A) Luke Ross (CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

No images yet, but you can see previous second printing (and further) for other recent Marvel comic books right here. For all of those hoarding Captain Marvel #23 for the first appearance of Thor's daughter, Brigid – or Avengers #38 for her first cameo, might want to check out Captain Marvel #22 second printing, for her first cover appearance.

So is anyone collecting the second printings of the X Of Swords comic books? Displaying them in an interesting ways? Nice quotes but they may be a little… samey.