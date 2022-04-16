Avengers #55 Preview: A Gift for Nighthawk

Black Panther offers Nighthawk a helping hand in this preview of Avengers #55. Now all he has to do is stop Mephisto taking over the multiverse! Maybe he can be distracted with the opportunity to erase a marriage? Ol' Mepshy can't resist a good marriage erasure, after all. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #55

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

THE COMING OF THE NIGHTHAWK Last seen during the events of HEROES REBORN, Nighthawk of the Squadron Supreme of America returns to the scene with a dark and mysterious purpose. Is he friend or foe to the Avengers? Nobody's sure. But there are no such questions about the deadly new incarnation of the Serpent Society!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

