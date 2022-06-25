Avengers #57 Preview: U-Boat of the Damned

Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, takes on a Nazi satanic submarine in this preview of Avengers #57. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #57

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

MEET HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES! The Avengers are lost in time, and if they're going to stop Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from some of history's greatest heroes, whose stories have never been told. Like the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, and his squadron of supernatural grunts, the Secret Invaders.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960608857705721 – AVENGERS 57 CARNERO HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

