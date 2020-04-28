Avengers Endgame, One Year Ago, in The Daily LITG 28th April.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Also, for all of us to ask each other, did Avengers Endgame really come out a year ago? It did. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Star Trek, Stranger Things, Bill Sienkiewicz and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Star Trek Discovery, Stranger Things and Bill Sienkiewicz' bottom. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
- Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
- Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
- DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
- SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
- Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
- Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Patriarchy Cost Britt Baker a Developmental Deal with WWE
- Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades
Avengers Endgame, one year ago today
Well, that appears all Bleeding Cool readers wanted to read about was the future of their favourite Marvel Movie characters the weekend that Avengers Endgame came out. Who knew that one year later we'd be living in that world?
- Captain America Comic Rockets In Value Over Avengers: Endgame (Spoilers)
- Were the Actions of the Avengers in Endgame Worse Than Those Of Thanos? (Major Spoilers)
- Avengers: Endgame is Going to Make Actor's Agents and Studio Executives Lives a Lot Harder (Spoilers)
- Thor Comic Rockets In Value Over Avengers: Endgame (Spoilers)
- The Future Of Iron Man After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
- The Future Of Thor After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
- The Future Of Spider-Man After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
- The Future of Captain America After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
- Any Future For Loki After Avengers: Endgame? (Major Spoilers)
- 'The Rookie': After Great Season 1, Why Won't ABC #RenewTheRookie?
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Conference : Tales of Comics from around the World hosted by Laurent Mélikian, Saint Edward's University, Austin, Texas, noon-1pm CT.
- Presentazione di Nikolaj Bujanov – Varchi Comics Covid edition, 9:30 pm– 10:30pm UTC+02.
- Jason Jessica Comics & Collectable 4pm-6pm.
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
- Ultimate Comics Live Weekly Live shows. 7-10pm ET.
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Co-creator of Squirrel Girl, Will Murray
- Jeff Jensen, writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans.
- Creator of Lethargic Lad, Greg Hyland
- Zeb Wells, writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire
- Comics journalist Hilton Collins
- Ed Dukeshire, letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press
- Former retailer, Lee Hester
- Josh Adams, comic book artist
Interested in more reminiscing about Avengers Endgame, or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.