Avengers Forever #4 Preview: I Say Thee Nepotism

In this preview of Avengers Forever #4, Thor's large adult daughters join the team. Oh, sure, just because they're related to Thor they get to be on the Avengers Forever? Well, having the power of three Thors probably helps. But still! Isn't anyone going to call out the nepotism?! Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #4

by Jason Aaron & Jim Towe, cover by Aaron Kuder

THE RETURN OF THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER! Atli, Ellisiv and Frigg are the granddaughters of Old King Thor, last seen during the end of Jason Aaron's landmark THOR run. Now the Goddesses of Thunder are back, sailing the wild cosmic seas, chasing the thunder that echoes across universes…and hunting for fallen hammers.

