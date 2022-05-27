Avengers Forever #6 Preview: The Vibranium Spider-Man

Spider-Panther, Spider-Panther, does whatever a Spider-Panther can in this preview of Avengers Forever #6. As if there wasn't already enough Spider-people in the Marvel Universe, Marvel has now introduced one more. Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #6

by Jason Aaron & Jim Towe, cover by Aaron Kuder

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN! On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger.

