Marvel Teases The Future Of The Avengers – "Beware The Ant-Man"

It's the warning given in The Avengers #50/#750, in side-jest by The Orb when dealing with Mephisto's Multiversal Masters Of Evil. A cryptic clue as to what is to come, maybe what may defeat them?

Well, we have our own glowing orb revealing the future called Previews solicitations. And this does rather seem to be heading towards Avengers Forever #1, with a Tony Stark Ant-Man leading the fray.

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE!

On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.

I presume we will see a grudge match between the Invincible Ant-Man and this fellow at some point in this comic or future ones to come. Cross-family griudge matches, gthe kind of thing only Batman has gotten to do of late.

AVENGERS #50

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

