Marvel Teases The Future Of The Avengers – "Beware The Ant-Man"

It's the warning given in The Avengers #50/#750, in side-jest by The Orb when dealing with Mephisto's Multiversal Masters Of Evil. A cryptic clue as to what is to come, maybe what may defeat them?

Mephisto's Plans Unfold In Avengers #50

Well, we have our own glowing orb revealing the future called Previews solicitations. And this does rather seem to be heading towards Avengers Forever #1, with a Tony Stark Ant-Man leading the fray.

Avengerd Future Teased - "Beware The Ant-Man"

AVENGERS FOREVER #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210783
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder
AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE!
On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.
RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99

I presume we will see a grudge match between the Invincible Ant-Man and this fellow at some point in this comic or future ones to come. Cross-family griudge matches, gthe kind of thing only Batman has gotten to do of late.

Mephisto's Plans Unfold In Avengers #50

 

AVENGERS #50
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210830
(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness
COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!
Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!
Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!
Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!
RATED T+In Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: $9.99

 

