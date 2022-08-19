AXE: Judgment Day #3 Preview: Captain America Gets Judged

Judgment has come for Captain America in this preview of AXE: Judgment Day #3… and he's found wanting. If we had to guess, it's for what he did during Avengers vs. X-Men. Yeah, we're still holding a grudge about that. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Judgment Day #3

by Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti, cover by Mark Brooks

Judgment Day begins. The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620368000311

| Rated T+

$4.99

