Bad Idea Comics Is To Publish… Valiant 2024?

Tomorrow, Bad Idea Comics will be holding a Tiki Party at San Diego Comic-Con to any and all First Customer Pin owners at the show.

Bad Idea "First Customer Pin" Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr 7pm, Bad Idea First Pin owners.

For a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a few surprises.

Dinesh Shamdasani also tweeted out the following, "The BAD IDEA Tiki Party menu is out! And, once again this year, every drink is named after an earth-shattering book, project or insane dream-come-true we'll be announcing soon!!"

That's a good point. The previous year's Menu has played out over the last year in terms of the comic books that Bad Idea has published since, Escape From Wyoming by Robert Venditti & Jorge Monlongo, The Ends by David & Maria Lapham, Peter Milligan & Juan Jose Ryp's Burning Man, Orc Island by Joshua Dysart & Alberto Ponticelli and Megalith by Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa.

So that means Bad Idea Comics will at some point be publishing The Destroyer, Habitat, Down Deep, Cul De Sac and… Valiant 2024?

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. It also comes from the bones of Valiant Entertainment, when they were taken over by Chinese venture capital firm based in LA, DMG. Dinesh used to be the former CEO, Chief Creative Officer and founder of Valiant Entertainment, and was pushed out by the current management. Certain Valiant fans still miss him and his attitude to actually publishing the Valiant books. Now with Valiant outsourcing the publishing of their like to Alien Books, what could Valiant 2024 mean?? Dinesh tagged Valiant Entertainment into that tweet, of course.

2024 is already sounding quite fun, right?

