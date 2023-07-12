Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, san diego comic con | Tagged: matt kindt, Save Now, sdcc

Bad Idea Comics Launches Two Save Now Comics For San Diego Comic-Con

And at San Diego Comic-Con, Bad Idea will be launching two Save Now comic books. Naturally there will be hoops to go through to get them.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

And at San Diego Comic-Con, Bad Idea will be launching two Save Now comic books. Save Now ran as an eight-page back-up story by Matt Kindt, Tomas Giorello and Diego Rodriguez in ENIAC #1, their first regularly distributed series, "Your name is Saver. You are a superhero. You have a one-of-a-kind-superpower that makes you your team's weapon of last resort. You can "save" reality and then restart it again from that point. You always save the day. Until now."

And now, two years later, it is back with Bad Idea stating that "Save Now was always being built as a massive, epic story for the ages. One that is thrilling and yet so emotionally compelling that we're taking the kind of care in story development usually reserved for great works of prose . Trust us, this is a book you don't want to miss", with Dave Sharpe joining the creative team across two new comics.

Save Now SDCC #1 will only be avaliable at the Bad Idea panel on Friday, July 21st in room 5AB at 3:30pm, All attendees who are signed up to follow the Only you can save digital comics from Amazon Kickstarter campaign are eligible for one free copy of Save Now SDCC #1, our first convention exclusive avaliable in limited supplies.

And Save Now SDCC #2 will only be available at the Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party at Bali Hai on Friday the 21st from 7pm on, as seen on the San Diego Comic-Con Party List. First RSVP at RSVPBADIDEA@gmail.com, then show your BAD IDEA First Customer Pin at the door. All attendees who are signed up to follow the Only you can save digital comics from Amazon Kickstarter campaign are eligible for one free copy of Save Now SDCC #2,

Here's the full eight-page from the original Save Now from ENIAC #1.

