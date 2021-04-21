Bad Idea July 2021 Solicits With Marguerite Bennett & David Lafuente

Bad Idea has released their solicitations for comic books publishing in July 2021. Two launch titles, The Lot from Marguerite Bennett and Renato Guedes, and Slay Bells by Zeb Wells and David LaFuente... take a peek.

*** THE LOT #1 ***

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art & Cover by RENATO GUEDES

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY | IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$5.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | ON SALE JULY 7, 2021

RATED: T+ FOR ABJECT TERROR, PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR AND INVOKING DESPAIR

In the 1970s, legendary filmmaker Oliver Larsen began production on what was to be his horror masterpiece. Obsessed with authenticity, the megalomaniacal director insisted on filming a real-life occult ritual performed by actual cult members. The cast and crew, of course, gave no credence to the cultists' beliefs, but soon were proselytised as something awoke that day on the studio lot. In the bloody aftermath, the production was permanently shut down, the footage suppressed, and the soundstage that bore witness forever shuttered.

Until today.

Aviva Copeland is the newly promoted studio head — the youngest in decades. Great things are expected of her. Maybe greater than is fair. She has the unenviable task of restoring the studio's fading image and resurrecting its financial viability. She's up for the challenge. Poring over the sea of red in the company ledger she finds just the thing to help her do it — a prime piece of California real estate has been sitting unused on the studio books, hemorrhaging money for decades. Why would they let a lot this valuable just rot? Aviva will soon find her answer and with it she will discover that though the lot may have been closed for a half-century, it's far from empty…and the evil that lives within its haunted walls will soon seize its chance to kill again.

New York Times best-selling writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, A-Force) and artist Renato Guedes (DCeased: Hope at World's End) present a terrifying vision of horror and Hollywood in the boldly bloody Bad Idea manner!

A NOTE REGARDING THE LOT PREVIEW PAGES

Out of an abundance of caution rising from the early reactions to THE LOT, we will be withholding story and art pages, as well as details beyond the synopsis until further notice. We cannot, in good conscious, continue to make widely avaliable pages that have caused such a disturbing response. We appreciate your understanding and patience in this matter.

*** SLAY BELLS ***

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art & Cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Colors by ULISES ARREOLA

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

SANTA-SIZED ONE-SHOT | NO ADS

$7.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | RATED T+ | ON SALE JULY 7, 2021

This July — six cautious months before Christmas — get ready for the greatest action-comedy in BAD IDEA's long and storied history… A yuletide themed comic-book event wrapped in flammable tinsel, soaked in the blood of reindeer, and surrounded by the 5.56mm spent shell casings of the hapless SWAT team sent to try and stop the hellish force of death and destruction known as Santa Claus.

Our story begins on Christmas Eve, when little Bobby Hamilton and his father rise at dawn for their annual hunting trip — a family tradition. This year's hunt is slow. No sign of deer all day. But just as their patience is about to give, they spot it. On the ridge. A deer. Shooting game on a ridge is strictly forbidden — no telling where it might fall. But Bobby's father insists. They've waited all day and, after all, it's Christmas. How could they know the deer peeking over the ridge was…a reindeer? How could they know it was part of a group harnessed together pulling a sleigh? How could they know they were going to kill Old Saint Nick's beautiful baby boys? They run. They hide. But it doesn't matter. The quiet peace of this quaint Midwestern farming hamlet will soon be shattered because Santa Claus knows that they've been naughty, and he's coming to town to maim, kill and magically murder them all.

It's a Santa-sized Bad Idea one-shot, written by Emmy Award winner Zeb Wells (Hellions, Robot Chicken) and illustrated by artistic all-star David Lafuente (Ultimate Spider-Man) with colors by the incredible Ulises Arreola (Action Comics) that is destined to go down in infamy!

Merry Vengeance and a Happy Retribution!

SLAY BELLS SNEAK PREVIEW

Interior Art by David Lafuente with Ulises Areola