Ball And Chain #1 $56 After Netflix Deal With The Rock and The Blunt.

We reported a couple of weeks ago that Scott Lobdell and Ale Garza's DC Comics creator-owned title Ball & Chain was up for a big multi-media rights deal with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt attached as producers and leads. The series, which was published in 1999, was about a couple getting divorced by gain super powers as long as they are together. This staying-together-because-of-the-powers comic has seen two attempted TV pilots, one of which was filmed for Fox, but were never made until now. Netflix has signed on the dotted line. Bleeding Cool also understands that this involves a six-figure rights deal for Lobdell, who will be able to add this to his Happy Death Day film franchise collection.

The screenplay will be written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Emily V. Gordon. In a statement, Dwayne Johnson stated "One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we're excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I'm also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon's script to life." Dany Garcia added "We're thrilled to continue the evolution of our partnership with Netflix and welcome Ball and Chain into the Seven Bucks universe. Our Netflix partnership is rooted in our mutual understanding that investing in the right stories with universal appeal is our number one priority. The incomparable chemistry of our leads and powerful storytelling elements will ignite fans across the globe. We can't wait to bring this electric story to life." With Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film adding "Dwayne and Emily have a chemistry together that is unmatched in our business right now. They are the perfect duo to bring Emily V. Gordon's electric superhero story to life, and take the world of Ball and Chain to new heights. We couldn't be happier to be in business with Emily Blunt, as well as continue our relationship with Dwayne, Seven Bucks and Kevin Misher."

Copies of the first issue have now sold on eBay for up to $56, with the first four issues for up to $63. but it looks like more people have been digging out back issues and putting them up on eBay – here's a $30 steal if you want it. The other question must be – which publisher will step up to republish the series, put it in trade paperback for the first time, and maybe continue its storyline while the film is in production?