Barda by Ngozi Ukazu Gets a 90,000 Print Run From DC Comics

Barda is an original graphic novel by Ngozi Ukazu starring the Jack Kirby-created character Big Barda in a new story, aimed at YA audiences.

Set on Apokolips, Barda explores forbidden love and self-discovery.

DC Comics' Barda release is slated for June 4, matching Batman comic sales.

BookTok buzz indicates a surge in YA graphic novel popularity.

Barda is an original graphic novel by Ngozi Ukazu starring the Jack Kirby-created character of Big Barda in a new story, aimed at YA audiences, and to be published by DC Comics on the 4th of June. " Love is taboo on the hellish planet Apokolips, but warrior Barda still finds herself drawn to the idea of romance—an inclination her mentor seeks to suppress by assigning her a seemingly impossible task." And Bleeding Cool understands that DC Comics has signed off on a 90,000 copy first printing. This is very significant number, and around the level that Batman comics sell on a monthly basis.

"Darkseid is…and life on Apokolips is tough—but then, it is hell after all. And no one knows this better than Barda, Granny Goodness's right hand warrior. But Barda has a secret…she is in love. Or she is drawn to the idea of it anyway, whether it be the beauty of a flower, her affection for her closest friend, Aurelie, or the mysterious and fierce enemy warrior, Orion, who is the only match for Barda's strength. But when Granny decides Barda is becoming too soft, she assigns Barda a task that might be more than she can handle—to break the seemingly unbreakable Scott Free. And as Barda questions why Scott has such hope and what he might have done to promote such hatred from Granny, she finds herself drawn to him in a way she never expected. The only thing is, we do not speak of love on Apokolips… Join New York Times bestselling author-illustrator NGOZI UKAZU (Check, Please) as she takes readers on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, deep friendships, and first loves!"

The YA and kids audience for graphic novels has been growing exponentially in recent years, in book stores, bookfairs, libraries and more, including considerbale recent coverage on BookTok. And Big Barda is up for it.

