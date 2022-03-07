Batgirls #3 Quotes The Cowboy Bebop Opening Sequence

This is the Cowboy Bebop opening sequence from the 1998 Japanese anime series. Set in the year 2171, the series focuses on the adventures of a ragtag group of bounty hunters chasing down criminals across the Solar System on the Bebop spaceship.

It was recently remade as a live-action series by Christopher Yost, and stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell, cancelled after one season. And they also remade the opening sequence.

This is how the Cowboy Bebop comic book from Titan Comics last year integrated that opening into its first issue by Dan Watters and Lamar Mathurin.

And, on Tuesday this is how the Batgirls #3 comic book by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Jorge Corona will make Cowboy Bebop part of the DCU.

So that's the second comic book to reference that opening sequence and the only one that isn't Cowboy Bebop.

BATGIRLS #3

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls' investigation leads them to believe new street artist Tutor is responsible for putting innocent Gothamites under trance, using his murals and then stealing their stuff. Luckily for them, Tutor is hosting an underground art show at the old shipyard tonight, so Babs and the Batgirls go undercover as attendees, so the Batgirls can prove to Babs once and for all that Tutor's the one behind all the strange crimes! And to make matters worse, Babs bumps into Tutor's ex at the event! Oof!

(W) Dan Watters (A) Lamar Mathurin (CA) Stanley Lau "Artgerm"

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

An original story set in the year 2171. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

