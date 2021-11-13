Batman #117 Preview: Fear State Concludes, Batman Shaken to Core

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Fear State, the comic book crossover that James Tynion dropped on DC before fleeing for substack (the equivalent to leaving an upper decker in the office bathroom right before you quit) concludes in Batman #117, in stores on Tuesday. Batman, naturally, will be shaken to his Bat-foundations, leaving nothing the Bat-same again, as these things go. At least until the next super-mega-crossover event. Check out a preview below.

BATMAN #117

DC Comics

0921DC011

0921DC012 – BATMAN #117 CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jorge Jimenez, Jorge Corona (CA) Jorge Jimenez

As the full scope of the Scarecrow's plans is revealed, a bloodied Dark Knight fights for his life, and all the lives in Gotham City, against an unrelenting, unstoppable opponent. The shocking conclusion to "Fear State" is here…Will Batman ever be the same? Backup: After what happened in the Magistrate's Skybase-01, nowhere is safe, and the Batgirls hide out in a hotel room until Babs arrives offering a plan for their future. Seer, the "Anti-Oracle," is revealed here! And who they are will make you question everything you see moving forward in Gotham…

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $4.99

