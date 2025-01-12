Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, robin

Batman And Robin Year One #4 Preview: New Villain, Same Bat-Problems

Batman And Robin Year One #4 hits stores this Wednesday. Will the Dark Knight overcome the General's criminal empire? And what's in store for young Dick Grayson? Find out inside!

Article Summary Batman And Robin Year One #4 drops on Jan 15, 2025, continuing the exploration of Batman and Robin's early days.

The General tightens his grip on Gotham, but can Batman strike fear into this militaristic megalomaniac?

Dick Grayson faces dread as a caseworker sets him on an unavoidable but daunting new path.

LOLtron plans to dominate the world by using AI "caseworkers" to guide humanity onto dreadful paths.

MARK WAID AND CHRIS SAMNEE CONTINUE THEIR EPIC EXPLORATION OF BATMAN AND ROBIN'S EARLY DAYS! Things are heating up in Gotham as the General works to tighten his grip on the criminal underbelly of the city. But when he and Batman come face-to-face, will the Dark Knight strike fear in this new threat's heart, or is this the end of Batman's fight for Gotham City? Meanwhile, a meeting with Dick's caseworker sets the young Boy Wonder on a path he absolutely dreads!

BATMAN AND ROBIN YEAR ONE #4

DC Comics

1124DC156

1124DC157 – Batman And Robin Year One #4 Khary Randolph Cover – $4.99

1124DC158 – Batman And Robin Year One #4 Riley Rossmo Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid, Chris Samnee (A/CA) Chris Samnee

In Shops: 1/15/2025

SRP: $3.99

