Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins

To be fair, Batman/Catwoman from DC Comics is a comic book that has seen horrible people do horrible things to other people. Violence, murder, even the killing of kids, left with a Joker-style rictus grin. Although today's Batman/Catwoman #4 throws a little doubt on that narrative. But it's an acknowledged fact that charities that deal with animals get an inordinately higher amount of individual donations than those who deal with humans. People form bonds with types of animals that they don't with other humans. And in John Wick, everyone remembers the dead dog, not the hundreds of goons double-tapped in the head.

So, today's Batman/Catwoman #4 from Tom King, Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey might need a little warning. Not just the spoiler warning. And frankly, so does this article.

As Selina Kyle takes her cat with her to visit the elderly Oswald Cobblepot and his goons. With a very specific threat to cooperate with her.

Maybe National Lampoon Magazine should have gone with a "shoot this penguin" threat?

Could this have done with a Threat To Penguin notation on the cover or solicitation.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #4 (OF 12)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

The Joker has hidden a bomb in Gotham—but there might be a bigger explosion if Batman proves his suspicions true, and Catwoman actually knows where it is! It's a dangerous secret that threatens to destroy the couple's relationship in its early days, and it's going to reverberate throughout their time together. In the present day, it will affect how Selina handles Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a. Phantasm, who has a vendetta to carry out against the Clown Prince of Crime, fueled by the righteous fury of a mother who lost her son. And this whole chain of events is what ultimately leads to Catwoman killing The Joker in the future—a secret she can't keep from her daughter, Batwoman, much longer. Particularly now that old man Penguin is involved. $4.99 03/30/2021

