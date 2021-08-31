"Batman Is Dead"- Fear State Alpha Puts The Willies Up The Gothamites

As Bleeing Cool widely gossiped before, in Batman: Fear State Alpha #1, the Anti-Oracle (soon to be known as The Seer) declares that Batman is dead. While semi-lines up with what Gotham believes in the Future State comic books. Of course, he is not in either timeline, but it doesn't half put the willies up the Gothamites. Hmm, I like that phrase, I'll try and shove it in the headline.

As it's all about conspiracies, information from unknown sources, feeding into prejudice and fear and creating more prejudice and fear. Where does James Tynion IV get his ideas from?

We know. James Tynion IV wasn't even allowed to kill off The Joker, killing off The Batman would be well above his paygrade. All he's managed to do is sent him off on his holibobs from November.

The Scarecrow is using The Seer, it seems, to foster doubt in all aspects of authority, the government and Batman alike. As has been shown, he doesn't need toxin any more. He just needs the idea of toxin, spread by social media, by meme, by word of mouth. In previous Batman comic books, Scarecrow toxin was an allegory for the kind of panic that hit groups of people, formed of prejudice and fear. Now the allegory has been dropped, the subtext has become text. Will the only antidote be to remove Batman from the Gotham equation entirely?

BATMAN FEAR STATE ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A BEN OLIVER

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Ben Oliver

The event over a year in the making begins Fear State settles upon Gotham City, and no one is safe! Overwhelmed by the dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01, Batman and his allies have been one step behind since the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy, Batman might have more than he can handle! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/31/2021