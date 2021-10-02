Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics

Kenny Porter, Baldemar Rivas, and Alejandro Sanchez created a short story for Batman: Urban Legends #7 last month, The Batman With No Name. And it has generated plenty of fan discussion and interrogation.

Specifically commentary that it is a Kamen Rider Decade story in disguise, and published by DC Comics. Kamen Rider is a Japanese series of TV programmes films, and manga, created by Shotaro Ishinomori, generally features a motorcycle-riding superhero with an insect motif who fights supervillains.The franchise began in 1971 with the Kamen Rider television series, which followed college student Takeshi Hongo and his quest to defeat the world-conquering Shocker organization. Its popularity has grown; the original series spawned television and film sequels and launched the Second Kaiju Boom on Japanese television during the early 1970s, impacting the superhero and action-adventure genres in Japan.[

Kamen Rider Decade was a Kamen Rider show where the main character could transform into the heroes of the past decade of Kamen Rider. And in the story, the Batman With No Name actively transforms into different Batman from the past.

Kamen Riders are known for their belts, known as "Drivers," which let them transform, Teh Batman With No Name has a "Legacy Driver" belt. While the "Mode Change: Dark Knight!" just an echo of "Kamen Ride: Kabuto!"

And the writer, Kenny Porter is clearly a Kamen Rider fan on social media.

The Tsundoku Zone has a video that sequences a number of these events… and the writer of the comic seemed to approve!

Thanks for the video, man! @baldemar_rivas and I had a ton of fun making the book and I'm glad a fellow Kamen Rider fan enjoyed it! — Kenny Porter ☕️⚡️✏️ (@KenBlakePorter) September 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Take a look for yourself…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #7 CVR A FRANCESCO MATTINA

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Various (A) Max Dunbar, Various (CA) Francesco Mattina

The legend of Batman only begins with Bruce Wayne! For centuries to come different people will take up the mantle of Batman and defend the times they're living in from all forms of villainy. See four of the finest Bats the future may offer! In Neo-Gotham, Bruce Wayne lies murdered in the Batcave. Terry McGinnis—Bruce Wayne's final protégé—will travel into the dark heart of Neo-Gotham to find who killed the greatest hero the city ever knew. In Future State, Cassandra Cain just wants a moment to enjoy a hot meal but the Magistrate's pursuit of her is relentless! In a blasted future, the Dark Knight stands alone against a murderous gang threatening his ruined city…and their mysterious leader will be a shocker! In the 853rd century, Batman One Million is a warden that must contain the galaxy's criminals, but today there's a breakout on Pluto. Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 9/14/2021