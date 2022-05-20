Batman: Fortress #1 Preview: Mommy Issues

Batman doesn't take kindly to burglars trying to steal a pearl necklace that belonged to his mommy in this preview of Batman: Fortress #1. Those criminals had no idea what they were in for. The last time someone tried to steal that necklace, Batman embarked on a lifelong quest to dress as a bat and beat the shit out of mentally ill criminals. Yeah, these guys are in big trouble! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #1

DC Comics

0322DC019

0322DC020 – Batman: Fortress #1 Doaly Cover – $4.99

(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson

When an unknown alien ship enters Earth's atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos, the world is left wondering…where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must rally the rest of the Justice League to counter the alien threat…but first, he must quell a crime wave on the blacked-out streets of Gotham! Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Darick Robertson (The Boys) have joined forces to tell a brutal and shocking adventure that will turn everything you think you know about Superman upside down!

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

