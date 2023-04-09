Batman Incorporated #7 Preview: Poor Professor Pyg Batman Incorporated spoils Professor Pyg's fun in this preview of Batman Incorporate #7, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #7

DC Comics

0223DC112

0223DC113 – Batman Incorporated #7 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Michele Bandini (CA) John Timms

No one is safe as Professor Pyg continues his warpath across Gotham. Meanwhile, Ghost-Maker has the worst Gotham has to offer in his grasp and must decide whether to keep his promise to Bruce or end their reign of terror–for good. Can Batman Inc. find Pyg in time to save the city? Will Ghost-Maker fall back into his old ways? Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and more of Gotham's finest. And as if that weren't enough–the road to Joker Inc. begins here!

In Shops: 4/11/2023

SRP: $3.99

