Batman Incorporated Ends Not With a Bang But With a Whimper (Spoilers)

Batman Incorporated by Ed Brisson and John Timms ends with issue 12, published today by DC Comics. It asks the question "BATMAN INCORPORATED NO MORE?" And answers… well, depends what you mean, really. And despite this article's headline, there is indeed a "bang".

The current Batman Incorporated has been run by the Ghost-Maker, Batman's global rival, who considered himself to be much better than Batman in every way. But who acquiesced to Batman to run Batman Incorporated, with a bevy of international Batman types of his choice, with the proviso that he not kill anyone.

And for Ghost-Maker that has just not been enough. People have died, their deaths could have been prevented, and it underlines his difference with Batman. Wingman, considered to be the Batman of Sweden, is a legacy character, originally created by created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, and has quite a few deaths behind him though, like being a drummer in Spinal Tap. I guess it is going to come up again. But for now, there is no more Batman Inc.

I mean, not officially. It's all going to be down to what these international Batmen do next. They were used by Batman, then Lex Luthor and then Ghost-Maker. What happens when they work totally independently? Say, might Catwoman have a role for them in one way or another? She seems to have fingers in everyone's pies right now… Batman Incorporated #12 is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #12 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

BATMAN INCORPORATED NO MORE? As the Joker Incorporated storyline comes to its bloody conclusion, Batman Incorporated is left divided. They've crossed lines they swore they never would in the name of protecting the innocent. Now they're left to cope with the fallout. They may have won the battle, but did Joker win the war? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

