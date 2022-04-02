Batman: Killing Time #2 Preview: Enhanced Interrogation

When Batman wants answers from mentally ill criminals, he isn't just going to ask nicely in this preview of Batman: Killing Time #2. Our hero! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #2

DC Comics

0222DC015

0222DC016 – Batman: Killing Time #2 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

The epic continues, and blood will spill. Catwoman and the Riddler have pulled off the perfect crime and are now in possession of the most valuable object in the DCU. But how long can they hold on to it with not only Batman on their tail, but also a terrifying new villain known simply as the Help?

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.