Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: late, Long Halloween

Batman: The Last Halloween #9 & #10 Are Now Both A Month Late

Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #9 and #10 are now both a month late, and they are not alone

Article Summary Batman: The Last Halloween issues #9 and #10 are both delayed by a month from their original DC Comics release dates

Major DC titles like Peacemaker Presents, DC vs. Vampires, and New History of the DC Universe face release delays

Batman #162 and other collections such as Batman '89: Echoes and DC x Sonic the Hedgehog are also pushed back

Highly anticipated editions like Batman: The Demon Trilogy and Crisis on Infinite Earths are rescheduled into 2026

Looks like it's not just the Batman ongoing series written by Jeph Loeb that is running rather late. Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #9 drawn by Chris Samnee, which was scheduled for the 27th of August 2025, has now been delayed to the 24th of September. While the final issue, Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #10 drawn by Matteo Scalera has similarly slipped from the 24th of September to the 22nd of October…

Other notable delays include Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature! #5, which should have been out two weeks ago, and is now out in two weeks. Its collection has similarly been delayed from the 23rd of September to the 11th of November.

DC vs. Vampires: World War V #12, which should have been out yesterday, is now rescheduled for the 10th of September. New History of the DC Universe #3 has slipped from the 27th of August to the 10th of September. And #4 from the 24th of September to the 1st of October. Nubia: Too Real has slipped from the 2nd of September to the 30th of September. Teen Titans: Robin from the 2nd of September to the 14th of October, along with Teen Titans: Starfire, just a week late.The Batman '89: Echoes hardcover, a serious that seemed terminally late but is now concluded, has its collection delayed from the 17th of June to the 1st of October.

Batman #162, of course, is still delayed from the 23rd of July to the 15th of October, but DC Comics is still insisting that Batman #163, is still on for the 29th of October… can Jim Lee draw a new issue in the two weeks between them?

And the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog collection has been delayed from the 2nd of September to the 21st of October as well.

Batman: The Demon Trilogy 2025 edition has been delayed from the 9th of September to the 2nd of December. And the Crisis on Infinite Earths: Absolute Edition has been delayed from the 3rd of February 2026 to the 26th of May…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!