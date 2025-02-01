Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Off-World #6 Preview: Space Odyssey Ends, Pain Begins

Batman: Off-World #6 hits stores Wednesday as the Dark Knight's cosmic adventure reaches its brutal conclusion. Will Batman survive his final lesson from the Blakksun Twins?

Article Summary Batman: Off-World #6 concludes cosmic saga with a brutal showdown with the Blakksun Twins.

Comic by Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke hits stores on February 5, 2025.

Witness Batman's journey from the stars back to Gotham City with new lessons in pain.

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he's learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos–but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It's the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman epic!

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #6

DC Comics

0924DC046

0924DC047 – Batman: Off-World #6 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he's learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos–but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It's the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman epic!

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

