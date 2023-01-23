Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman #1 Preview: Wealth Inequality Catwoman joins an economic protest in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day - Catwoman #1... as cover for a heist.

In this week's comic book previews, our attention turns to Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman #1. Catwoman joins an economic protest in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman #1… as cover for a heist.

BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – CATWOMAN #1

DC Comics

1022DC019

1022DC020 – Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman #1 Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair Cover – $7.99

1022DC024 – Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman #1 Giuseppe Camuncoli, Arif Prianto Cover – $7.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Jamie Mckelvie

Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She's effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman's life forever. The all-star creative team of G. WILLOW WILSON (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and JAMIE McKELVIE (The Wicked & The Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!

In Shops: 1/24/2023

SRP: $7.99

