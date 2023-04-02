Batman Relearns How To Do The Batman Voice (Batman #134 Spoilers) Batman #134 sees Bruce Wayne still strung out across the Multiverse in a Gotham that never had a Batman to curb its impetuous ways,

Batman #134 sees Bruce Wayne still strung out across the Multiverse in a Gotham that never had a Batman to curb its impetuous ways. And has been trying to build the Batman reputation from scratch, which is a lot harder to do without the Wayne fortune. Or a decent butler with sewing skills.

Do the voice. Always do the voice. And if you don't have the special Bat-lenses, roll your eyes back into your head and show off your veins. While on the Earth you left behind, everyone has to do the voice in Batman's absence.

The voice only goes so far of course. Over in Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6, also out on Tuesday, sometimes you need a little action as well.

Gaze into the fist of Bat? It's one way for him to disarm his enemies. As long as he doesn't use a gun, right? That's the important thing. Batman #134 and Deadly Duo #6 are both published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

BATMAN #134 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto, Miguel Mendonca (CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's all-out war as only Batman stands between Red Mask and a Gotham City full of bodies! How much is the Dark Knight willing to sacrifice to save this city?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023

BATMAN & THE JOKER THE DEADLY DUO #6 (OF 7) CVR A MARC SILVESTRI (MR)

(W/A/CA) Marc Silvestri

After a bloody, brutal, and harrowing adventure across and underneath Gotham, Batman and The Joker have unearthed the true culprit behind the dark scheme against them. Now the Deadly Duo find themselves unwilling participants in a bone-chilling wedding ceremony in the catacombs beneath Gotham City. Get ready for unholy matrimony in this horrific penultimate chapter that needs to be seen to be believed.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023