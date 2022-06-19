Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 Preview: The Zeroest Hour?

Batman and Superman must face Hal Jordan gone bad in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #4

DC Comics

0422DC097

0422DC098 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0422DC840 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

As Robin and Supergirl race to retrieve the secrets of the Devil Nezha from ancient China, Batman and Superman get more than they bargained for in the present! To save humanity from the fires of the demon, the World's Finest must go toe-to-toe with the protector of Sector 2814…Hal Jordan.

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

