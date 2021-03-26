Batman: The Detective #1 To Bring Back The Knight And A New Squire

The Knight and The Squire were a superhero-and-sidekick team for the DC comic books, from Britain. The Knight, Percival Sheldrake, was created by Roy Thomas and Michael Bair for Young All-Stars in 1948. The Squire, his sidekick, was created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang in Batman #62 in 1951.

Percival Sheldrake and Cyril Sheldrake, father and son, The Knight and The Squire were recreated by Grant Morrison and Howard Porter in JLA in 1999, with Cyril now as The Knight and his ward, Beryl Hutchinson as The Squire. Eleven years later, Paul Cornell and Jimmy Broxton would create a Knight And Squire mini-series, starring the two.

They would appear again in Batman Incorporated, with Cyril Sheldrake now dead and Beryl Hutchinson taking over as The Knight. But there was no new Squire.

Bleeding Cool understands that this will be changing with the new Batman: The Detective comic by Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert set, initially in London. I have no idea if the British police will have guns this time, but Batman will be in town. So will Beryl Hutchinson as The Knight. And so will a new Squire. I don't have many more details but, since this is a different Britain since The Squire was invented in 1950, she will be a black woman. This will be her first appearance. And will probably try and kick Batman's arse. This appears to be her on the cover of Batman: The Detective #3 cardstock cover.

And, if the legacy thing is anything to go by, she will be the next Knight as well. And for those smarting at The joker #'2 being a $5.99 comic for 30 story pages, Batman: The Detective #1 is a $3.99 comic for 26 story pages.

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #1 (OF 6) CVR A ANDY KUBERT

$3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Andy Kubert

An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert! A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story! In-Store: 4/13/2021 BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #2 (OF 6) CVR A ANDY KUBERT

$3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope (CA) Andy Kubert

The bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert continue their epic Batman adventure! Batman's European adventure continues as the mystery around the organization known as Equilibrium deepens! Just who are these enigmatic villains, and why are they out to erase the Dark Knight's legacy? And how does Henri Ducard play into all this—can this face from Bruce Wayne's past be the key to it all? Important note: The first issue of this series will reach comics with the updated name Batman: The Detective.

Due Date: 3/26/2021 / FOC: 4/18/2021 / In-Store: 5/11/2021

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #3 (OF 6)

$4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope (CA) Andy Kubert

Henri Ducard is a man of mystery with a checkered past and a complicated existence…but what deep connection does he have with Bruce Wayne? What lessons did he teach the man who would become Batman? Can Batman use these lessons to save Ducard's life? Or will Equilibrium strike again? In-Store: 6/8/2021