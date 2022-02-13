Battle of the Baxter Building in Fantastic Four #40, Up for Auction

Many readers know that atomic radiation in one form or another was responsible for the development of the powers of some of the most important heroes at the dawn of Marvel's Silver Age, but radiation could take away such powers as well. Such was the case for one of Marvel's most memorable mid-1960s stories, which was set up at the climax of Fantastic Four #38 and got going in earnest as Daredevil joined the fray in an early crossover saga in Fantastic Four #39 and #40. A memorable 1960s moment of the Marvel Universe hitting its stride, there's a Fantastic Four #40 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages and a Fantastic Four #38 (Marvel, 1965) CGC FN/VF 7.0 White pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122207 from Heritage Auctions.

The set-up for this tale during Fantastic Four #38 makes a reference that would be used numerous times in comic books during this Cold War era. The Frightful Four set a trap for the FF on a "remote Pacific Atoll" where nuclear tests had been conducted, but the site had been abandoned. This is a clear reference to Bikini Atoll, where the United States conducted such tests 1946-1958. The Frightful Four planned to strand the FF at the facilities there and set off an atomic bomb of their own. They were successful in this, and while the resultant atomic explosion did not kill the Fantastic Four, it did rob them of their powers. This set the stage for the FF's battle against Doctor Doom at the Baxter Building with the help of Daredevil.