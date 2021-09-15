Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad & Jorge Corona Launch Batgirls From DC

Following on from their Batgirls stories during Batman: Joker War and in Batman Urban Legends, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad and Jorge Corona are launching a new Batgirls series from DC Comics starring Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown as the Batgirls, with Barbara Gordon as Batgirl Prime/Oracle, guiding their paths. It's quite a change from only a few years ago, when both Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown were called toxic by DC publisher Dan DiDio, and both were written out of Batcontinuity for the New 52.

Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary Gotham City by leaning on each other's friendship. Mentored by Oracle, the Batgirls move to the other side of town where Barbara Gordon can keep a better eye on them while the hacker Seer is still invading their lives. Steph may be too rash sometimes, and Cass doesn't speak much—but what they lack in similarities they make up for with their mutual respect and love for each other…and what makes them stronger together as Batgirls! This rebellious group of Super Heroes team up to kick ass, and try to make it as normal teenagers in this pizza slumber party of a series, packed with energy, attitude, and friendship. On sale December 14, with gorgeous art and eye-popping colors, BATGIRLS sings with the energy of The Linda Lindas rocking out to "Claudia Kishi," in this all ages title for every fan who's ever wanted to break curfew go joy-riding in a villain's muscle car with their bestie. Which… isn't that all of us?

BATGIRLS #1

Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad

Art and cover by Jorge Corona

Batgirls (masked) variant cover by InHyuk Lee

Batgirls (unmasked) variant cover by InHyuk Lee

(These two variant covers connect into one image!)

1:25 variant cover by Rian Gonzales

1:50 variant cover by Dan Hipp

Teams variant cover by Amano Yoshitaka

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21

And don't miss BATGIRLS #2 on sale January 11! With their new secret muscle car and their new secret patrol route, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find moving to their new neighborhood— thanks to Oracle instructing them to "lay low"—that much easier to bear because they have each other. Steph begins witnessing some strange actions through the window of the building across the street and can't help but investigate if the recent murders are connected to them! Meanwhile, Oracle realizes the most effective way for the girls to wear her newly upgraded comms is by piercing their ears, and Cass freaks out!

BATGIRLS #2

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22