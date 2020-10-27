Beef Bros: Leftist Superhero Comic by Aubrey Sitterson & Tyrell Cannon

Aubrey Sitterson, Tyrell Cannon, Fico Ossio, and Taylor Esposito have teamed up to create an "aspirational leftist superhero comic" Sittersion claims is "a book that the big publishers would never, ever touch." Beef Bros aims to challenge the status quo of superheroes as fascist supercops to bring them back to their roots as defenders of the working class, and Sitterson is quick to point out that the lack of ownership by a giant corporation is congruent with the book's internal message. Plus, just look at that art, like sexy neon goo exploding all over your eyeballs.

Beef Bros is live on Kickstarter right now, described thusly on the campaign page:

In the beginning, superheroes were all about one thing: Protecting the little guy, gal, or nonbinary pal. But somewhere along the way that got lost, as capes transformed from populist defenders of the working class to glorified supercops. Enter BEEF BROS, a revolutionary, leftist take on superheroes by Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tyrell Cannon (Eris, Speculative Relationships). It's a rare contemporary superhero comic that doesn't feature somewhat…troubling politics. Most tend to be concerned not with creating a better world but merely defending the status quo, not to mention all the flat-out reactionary takes on the genre! The solution? BEEF BROS, an eye-searing, gonzo comic about Huey and Ajax Beef, a pair of neighborhood heroes willing to brawl with sadistic police, cruel landlords, and predatory corporations not because of any complicated college-boy theorizing, but because helping people out is simply the right thing to do. Imagine Noam Chomsky's Heroes for Hire meeting Peter Kropotkin's Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. It's an anarcho-communist take on superheroes with politics so radical that the big corporate-owned publishers would never touch it. That's why we need your help! Become a BEEFER today!

Sitterson describes the comic as "nice leftism," eschewing "theorizing and lectures" for feel-good ideas like "cooperation." He also considers the work an "antidote to toxic masculinity" by taking values traditionally considered feminine and having them be embodied by, well… the Beef Bros. But the written word is unlikely to accurately convey the excitement behind this comic, so here you can watch Aubrey Sitterson make a complete ass out of himself (in a good way) to sell it to you:

Check out Beef Bros here on Kickstarter today. And yeah, okay, I guess we were wrong about that whole "selling out" thing.