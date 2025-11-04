Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: kickstarter, Secret Wars

Go Behind The Scenes Of Marvel's Secret Wars On Kickstarter

Article Summary Discover the making of Marvel's Secret Wars with stories from writers, artists, and editors involved.

Explore creative summits, unseen pitches, and new character designs from the epic 2015 crossover event.

Marvel: Behind The Panels Of Secret Wars delves into the process of reshaping the entire Marvel Universe.

Deluxe 300-page art book, launching on Kickstarter, features exclusive behind-the-scenes content and insights.

Written by Ellie Pyle, Marvel: Behind The Panels Of Secret Wars tells the story of the Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic event crossover from 2015, including tales from creative summits and planning sessions, pitches that never saw print, first looks at new character designs, and much more. Measuring 11.7"x16.5" this 300-page deluxe hardcover features insights from creators including Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić (Secret Wars), Jason Aaron (Thors and Weirdworld), Kieron Gillen (Siege and 1602: Witch Hunter Angela), Gerry Duggan (Infinity Gauntlet, 1782, and Mrs. Deadpool and the Howling Commandos), and Tom Brevoort (Vice President and Executive Editor, Marvel Comics). This is the first of a series of Behind The Panels deluxe hardcover art books being published by Pan-Galactic Universal Worldwide or PUG-W, a creative production company based in Southern California. And will ask "how does a team of talented creators destroy the Marvel Universe, replace every book in Marvel's comic line with an alternate-reality crossover event, and then remake the multiverse in a way where every story before, during, and after the event still counts?"

"It's been a fascinating journey back into Battleworld via the memories of the writers, artists, and editors who built it! So many cool stories, from 'the most fun Marvel summit ever' to the final deadline crunch for this 'event that was all events'," said Ellie Pyle.

"There have been many art books and behind-the-scenes peeks into the world of Marvel Comics—but with the Behind The Panels line of books we wanted to present comic books with the same stature we might with a film," said PUG-W Editor-In-Chief John Barber. "We treat the comics with the reverence and depth they deserve and show what goes into making a huge event comic from the mouths of the people who were there. This book and the extras that are planned for the entire campaign will showcase what PUG-W as a company is about."

Marvel: Behind The Panels Of Secret Wars has a goal of $25,000, has currently raised $2561 from 19 backers and has 21 days to go.

