Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Finally, Another Spider-Man Comic

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Marvel has finally listened to the demands of readers and added another Spider-Man title to its lineup starting with Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1. Check out the preview below.

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1

by J.M. Dematteis & David Baldeon, cover by Steve Skroce

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT! Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they're bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE? Find out as we return to the era when Ben Reilly was the one, true SPIDER-MAN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620176100111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620176100121 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 1 JURGENS DESIGN VARIANT [1:10] – $3.99 US

75960620176100131 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 1 JURGENS SKETCH DESIGN VARIANT [1:50] – $3.99 US

75960620176100141 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 1 MALEEV VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960620176100151 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620176100161 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 1 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.