Ben Templesmith Is Publishing Original Hate: The Graphic Novel

A few years ago, 30 Days Of Night co-creator Ben Templesmith published Original Hate as a limited edition comic book for his Squid Army Patreon followers. He is now crowdfunding a hardcover collection on Indiegogo to be made more publicly available. And as he points out, the completed artwork is… complete. And printer-ready. He writes;

The book is complete and ready to head to the printer. It just needs you to help make it a reality! Printing isn't cheap, especially if you chose to do it domestically, rather than the big printers in Asia that everyone tends to use these days, to mixed results and problems. So I'm only initially asking for enough to print a few copies, with the run expanding should there be demand. I'm also not asking for large amounts and anyone to "pay me" for this, as this is about making the book, (thus, no digital, though any Squid Army members have those already!) & anything extra should be based on its merits. It's how I've always really done things. Living and dying on the strength of the work and the projects themselves.

300,000 years ago, there were at least 9 species of human on the planet. Within a few thousand years of our arrival in Europe, all trace of one of the last, Neanderthals, ceases to exist. By 10,000 years ago, all others were gone. Until now. And they want revenge. Professor Ashley Mahoney thinks she's been invited to an exciting new fossil find, only to find out she's caught between ancient beings hellbent on revenge, & the burning ambitions of one of the world's richest men.

Stretch goals for a bigger book and a bookmark have already been reached. Also, Ben Templesmith can't currently make the book available to Australia or New Zealand as USPS just won't ship there right now… as an Australian creator, now living in San Diego a couple of blocks from the convention centre, that must sting… maybe he could fashion a raft together from a few longboxes and sail them across the Pacific himself?