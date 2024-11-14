Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Betty And The Yeti, Moves From The Beano to Graphic Novels in 2025

Betty and the Yeti is a comic strip that runs in the British kids weekly comic, The Beano. And in 2025 will be getting its own graphic novels

Article Summary Betty and the Yeti gets its own graphic novels from Farshore in 2025, expanding from The Beano.

First graphic novel, Friends at First Fart, launches March 27, 2025, for readers aged six and up.

Farshore excited to present funny, vibrant adventures, highlighting Beano's humor heritage.

Creator Hugh Raine thrilled to see his comics reach new audiences with wild, lovable characters.

Betty and the Yeti is a comic strip that runs in the British kids' weekly comic, The Beano, created by cartoonist Hugh Raine. First appearing in 2016, Betty and the Yeti has now been picked up as a graphic novel series from Farshore, an imprint of HarperCollins, and official publishers of the Beano since 2021. And Betty and the Yeti: Friends at First Fart will be published on the 27th of March 2025, and is aimed at readers aged six or more.

Zoe Masters, publisher, brands and licensing, at Farshore, negotiated the deal for world English-language rights directly with the Beano, which must have been pretty easy. She says "Betty and the Yeti is one of the most popular and loved comic strips in the Beano, and Farshore is excited to work with the Beano and Hugh Raine to publish these fantastically funny comics in graphic novel form for the very first time. The Beano's core DNA is humour, and Hugh's Betty and the Yeti is proper laugh-out-loud funny, the perfect escape and antidote to the busy lives of both kids and adults! Hugh is a hugely talented cartoonist, and his bold, vibrant and colourful illustrations leap off the page. We have fallen in love with Betty and the Yeti, and cannot wait for both existing Beano comic fans as well as brand-new readers to fully immerse themselves in their surprising, playful, and hilarious world."

Hugh Raine added "I absolutely love writing and drawing the resourceful Betty and the loveable but unpredictably wild Yeti! I hope children and adults alike get as much enjoyment out of seeing them smash, bash and crash their way through life as much as I enjoy making the comics!"

Rob Glenny, head of commercial and new business at Beano Studios, said "Comic storytelling is the Beano's forte, and we're excited to bring it to the world of graphic novels with Farshore. The new series highlights the growing appeal of Betty and the Yeti's mischievous adventures and Hugh Raine's brilliant storytelling. It's a great opportunity to engage both new and loyal readers, while continuing the Beano's tradition of delivering fun, imaginative stories. We can't wait to introduce Betty and the Yeti to an even wider audience."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!