Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)

Today's Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 is here to talk about nostalgia, its appeal and its dangers. You know when people go on the internet to argue how modern superhero comic books are all about politics, and it wasn't like that in their day? When it totally was? But yet use the past as a place to escape to rather than deal with the present – but exposed all the bogeymen of the past who were covered up at the time? So Young Justice – a team created by nineties animation – have found themselves in a world that reflects the nineties. All cosy and comforting for them, on the surface at least. But these characters have moved on in the last thirty years – or have they? So Tim Drake find himself trapped in former narratives, only allowed to be in a romantic relationship with Stephanie Brown, and his current relationship with Bernard Dowd dismissed as…

… "a phase". Stings more when it comes from Batman, even with a yellow oval Bat logo.

But not everyone sees the trappings of nostalgia.

Some, as we know, are scared of anything the present day may bring that they are not comfortable with…

Because, yes, things have moved on as Cassie Landsmark , former Wonder Girl, is in the present day trying to find her friends trapped in this distorted version of the past.

While the nostalgia version of Cassie is just trying to keep everyone where they are.

While in Flash #784, the Wallace West that this Cassie Landsmark had never heard of is dealing with his own version of nostalgia – or is it just Barry Allen's version?

Either way, it may prove just as dangerous in trapping someone in an unhealthy environment with no way to escape…

But hey, at least there is food.

DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #2 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS! Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy word they're trapped in. And she's here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who's about to get burned?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/19/2022

FLASH #784 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Taurin Clarke

The search for Barry Allen! Wally and Wallace have arrived on the planet Pariah has trapped Barry on—but it's not quite a happy reunion among the Flashes. The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline continues!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/19/2022