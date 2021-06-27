Bid for Dolphin's First Appearance Before Aquaman 2 Releases

DC Comics' Showcase is a historic title with many comics characters getting their first solo appearance as heroes within its pages. Today, we look back at Showcase #79, titled Showcase presents Dolphin: Fantasy at 14 Fathoms. Written and illustrated by Jay Scott Pike with letters by Ben Oda and edits by Dick Giordano, this is the debut appearance of the eponymous Dolphin. Dolphin would go on to become a character in the Aquaman titles, becoming an ally to the underwater hero and even marrying Aqualad. Fans of Dolphin and her Aquaman appearances can now bid for the chance to own her very first appearance.

First appearance of Dolphin, who is rumored to appear in next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie. Jay Scott Pike cover and art. Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $33.

That bit about the Aquaman film is currently unconfirmed.

Heritage went on to describe Showcase as a title, explaining why this title has a wide-reaching interest:

From the outset with its first issue in 1956 until 1970, Showcase was a try-out book for new characters to gauge public interest and eventually launch new titles or starring roles in existing titles. The Flash, Challengers of the Unknown, Lois Lane, Space Ranger, Adam Strange, Rip Hunter, Green Lantern, Sea Devils, Aquaman, The Atom, Metal Men, the Spectre, Inferior Five, the Creeper, Hawk and the Dove, Bat Lash, Angel, and the Ape, and Phantom Stranger are all examples of characters launched in issues of Showcase. […] Because there were so many "first appearances" and "origin" issues in the series, the title has always been a favorite among collectors.

Whether you're a DC comics collector, specifically an Aquaman fan, or if you're feeling lucky that the rumors about Dolphin's appearance in the upcoming Aquaman sequel are true, you can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this special issue of Showcase. Best of luck to all attempting to add this collector's item to your collection!