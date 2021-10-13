Bid On Ed Brubaker Unpublished Batman Comic (Because He Was Fired)

In his newsletter, Ed Brubaker made an appeal on behalf of a friend. He wrote "A few weeks ago, my friend Scott Porter asked if I'd be part of the auction he helps run to raise money to fight Huntington's Disease. I have a friend with Huntington's, and I've seen what it does to people, so I really wanted to help. Here is a link to the auction site…" As well as three signed and personalised Criminal Deluxe hardcovers, he is also offering up a little comic book history.

The last Batman script I ever wrote for DC, which although it was drawn, was never published. I actually got fired off the book after I turned in the script and it was so long ago I almost forget why. I think partly it was that Didio took my new artist (Ryan Sook) and put him on Hawkman instead and I got pretty pissy about it, because he'd just drawn the first issue of what was meant to be a six issue arc. Anyway, here is your chance to own a copy of that script (not for publication and copyright to DC Comics) personalized by me. A bit of comics non-history, a cancelled comic cavalcade of one. I recall being very excited about this story and there was even a new villain in it, and Ryan's pages for the issue were the best.

The comic was meant to be Detective Comics #797, which ended up as a fill-in issue from the drawer by one Brian K Vaughan and Rick Burchett, followed by a short run from Paul Bolles and Mike Lilly, and then Anderson Gabrych and Pete Woods. The listing reads;

Ed Brubaker is a legendary crime writer in many mediums. This award-winning creator is offering to sign and personalize a copy of a previously unreleased, never printed copy of his script for "Detective Comics" #787. A follow-up to his "Dead Reckoning" and "Made of Wood" arcs (now collected in trade by DC), this issue was the start of a deeper push into Brubaker's next Batman mystery. However, before this issue came to light Brubaker moved on from his time on the Batman book and this particular issue was left in the dark night. Bid now and win this Gotham City tale no one has heard before.

The auction includes "lots of amazing stuff, including zoom calls with famous people and lots of Hollywood related stuff like that. Want signed FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS memorabilia? Want to meet Melanie Lynskey and ask about Heavenly Creatures? Or talk to the guy who plays Lucifer on Netflix? You can bid on all that and lots more." as well as a Jim Lee commissioned sketch, Skottie Young custom prints and more.