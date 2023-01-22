A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers) Action Comics #1051 is the Superman comic intended to kick off the new DC Comics era dubbed "Dawn Of DC", and playing out across 2023. Here's how.

This week sees the publication of Action Comics #1051, the Superman comic intended to kick off the new DC Comics era dubbed "Dawn Of DC", and playing out across 2023. We looked at a possible "Knight Terrors" for the Batbooks in the summer, yesterday. But what of Superman?

Clark Kent and his son Jonathan Kent have had their secret identities restored, and no one knows Lois Lane is the wife of Superman anymore. But Dawn Of DC is not just about restoring a status quo. It's taking that base version of characters and moving it forward.

Such as with Otho-Ra and Osul-Ra, twins Phaelosian refugees from Warworld who joined Superman in rebelling against Mongul and journeying to Earth in the aftermath. And holding considerable powers themselves. And now becoming even more of the Superman family than they were before.

This week, Lois Land and Clark Kent adopt Otho and Osul as part of their family, alongside their son, Jonathan Kent. This follows a recent move in Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four where Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters of the Fantastic Four have adopted Skrull and Kre born child warriors, Jo-Venn and N'Kalla to their family. Is this the new superhero family twist to the dead parents trope being established here? Although there may be further complications…

It's a tough life being Jonathan Kent. Especially when part of that life is so public…

Welcome to the DC Universe, Super Twins. I hope you survive the experience.

